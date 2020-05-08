Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $68,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and sold 51,453 shares valued at $790,543. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 825,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

