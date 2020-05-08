Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $42,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 304,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 118,297 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.1% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 105,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.33 on Thursday, reaching $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

