Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 42,410 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,410 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $27,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

