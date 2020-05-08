Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 52,190 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,190 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

