Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 98,185 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,185 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 7.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 2.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $127,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 526,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 2,104,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,136. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.