Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HSC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,344,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Get Harsco alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.