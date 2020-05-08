Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Markston International LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

