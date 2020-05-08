Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 416.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.91% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,747,000.

ROUS opened at $28.35 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

