Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $28.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.