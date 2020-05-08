HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

