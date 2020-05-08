HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $38.29 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 492.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,499,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,703 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.