H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $512.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

