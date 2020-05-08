Head-To-Head Comparison: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 8.54 $164.81 million $1.21 21.24 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.26 $2.51 billion $2.77 6.26

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 1 5 11 0 2.59

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 44.88%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 36.96% 12.79% 1.92% Fifth Third Bancorp 18.85% 9.05% 1.02%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats First Financial Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machine, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facility, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting fund, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. As of January 24, 2019, it had 73 locations comprising Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The company also provides asset management and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

