Head-To-Head Review: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) vs. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (NASDAQ:FCBI)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 27.02% 12.17% 1.46% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $60.98 million 1.83 $17.27 million $0.76 6.45 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

