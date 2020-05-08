HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

HSTM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 3,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 221,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthStream by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

