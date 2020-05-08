Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of HL stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 686,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 369,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

