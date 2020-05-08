Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

HELE stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

