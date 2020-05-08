Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

HP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,977. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

