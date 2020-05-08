Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,775. The company has a market cap of $457.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,700 shares of company stock worth $192,637. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $372,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.