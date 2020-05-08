Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Michael A. Volkema Acquires 25,000 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herman Miller stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,608. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $2,448,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

