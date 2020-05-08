Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSKA. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $550.02 million, a P/E ratio of -388.98 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Equities analysts predict that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 603,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after buying an additional 111,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.