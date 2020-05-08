Hi Mutual Society Price Up 12.6% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $41,138.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.03430896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.