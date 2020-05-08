Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

NYSE HLT opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

