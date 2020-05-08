Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $66.00 at SunTrust Banks

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,992. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,245,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,713,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 14,486,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

