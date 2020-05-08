HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. HMS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 819,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

