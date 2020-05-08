Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.63. 41,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.