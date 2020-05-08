Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,678 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 722,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after buying an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PE. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 436,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,511,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.