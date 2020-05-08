Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,792 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,432. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

