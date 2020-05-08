Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 5.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

