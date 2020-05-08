HollyFrontier Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,141 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,587. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

