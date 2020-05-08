Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.