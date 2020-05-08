Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,054. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

