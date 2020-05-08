Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $895,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at $881,727.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

