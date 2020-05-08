Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of Hubbell worth $126,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.17. 8,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,428. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

