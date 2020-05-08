Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.38.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

