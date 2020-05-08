Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 1,508,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36,586.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

