Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 39.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

