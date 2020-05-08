Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Hits $5.15 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Hydro token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, DEx.top and Upbit. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $713,847.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.67 or 0.03454177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00054644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031638 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001672 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDAX, Upbit, DEx.top, Bittrex, BitMart, BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.