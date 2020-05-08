HyreCar (HYRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 76.96% and a negative return on equity of 130.31%.

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.10. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

