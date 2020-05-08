iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$29.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 143 shares of the company traded hands.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

