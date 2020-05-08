iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$29.06 on Friday. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

