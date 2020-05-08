IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $323.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Nomura from $296.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.51. 36,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 217.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

