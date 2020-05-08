Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock worth $28,582,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

