Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 2,045 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. 1,534,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average is $223.03. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

