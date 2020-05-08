Imperial Capital Comments on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,451. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 591,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 405,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,569 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

