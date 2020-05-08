InflationCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $29,815.25 and $5.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00800207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00278882 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000770 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

