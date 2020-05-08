InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

INFU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,051. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shuda sold 169,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,422,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,345 shares of company stock worth $69,076 over the last 90 days.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

