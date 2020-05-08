ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.32 ($9.68).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

