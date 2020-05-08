ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.32 ($9.68).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

