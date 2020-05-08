ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €6.80 by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €6.80 ($7.91) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.00 ($9.30).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

